Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federated Investors by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 300,902 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 52,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,672. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

FII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,482. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

