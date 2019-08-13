Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.41 ($70.24).

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €0.85 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.95 ($70.87). 80,595 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.79.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

