Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 11.2%

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.70, 214,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 643% from the average session volume of 28,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

