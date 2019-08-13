Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.75. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

