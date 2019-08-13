First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 32.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

