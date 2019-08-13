First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.61% of First Republic Bank worth $100,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. 598,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,085. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

