First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 10,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

