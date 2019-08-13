First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,401,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 409,563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 522,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,878. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58.

