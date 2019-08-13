First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.79. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 5,467 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

