Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,687,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 7,549,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $65,012.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flex by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,708,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,978. Flex has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

