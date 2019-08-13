Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FONR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fonar alerts:

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fonar by 720.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the first quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fonar by 23.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fonar by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.