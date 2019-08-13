Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489,912 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $27,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 147.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,791 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 259.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,329,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,072,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,237,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,311,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,158,856. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Thornton bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 197,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,414.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 861,162 shares of company stock worth $8,193,611 and have sold 115,000 shares worth $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

