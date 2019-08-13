Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $46,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fortive by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,161. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.