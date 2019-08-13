Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $20,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FOX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of FOX worth $320,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

FOX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 255,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,955. FOX has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

