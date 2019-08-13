Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $45.35 Average PT from Analysts

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Gabelli started coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. FOX has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

