FREE Coin (FREE) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $785,618.00 and approximately $13,901.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00266015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.01251376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000413 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.