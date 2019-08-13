Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given $9.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 112,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943. The company has a market cap of $207.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

