Function X Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Function X has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $676,903.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00029424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00141459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004003 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00029820 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,465,026 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

