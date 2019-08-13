Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.07

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1050600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

Get Galane Gold alerts:

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.27 million for the quarter.

Galane Gold Company Profile (CVE:GG)

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.