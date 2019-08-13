Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $252,064.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00012995 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Ovis.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00272863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.01403281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00097606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance, Ovis and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

