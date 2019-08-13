GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $485.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $77,752.00 and approximately $485.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,503,262 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

