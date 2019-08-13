Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 7,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,056. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

