GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Total by 65.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of Total stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

