GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 1,037,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after buying an additional 759,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

