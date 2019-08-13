GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,569,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,824,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,873 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

