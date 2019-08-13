GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VNM opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

