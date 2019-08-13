Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525,209 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $301,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 1,360,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

