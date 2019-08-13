GNC (NYSE:GNC) Trading Down 4.2%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 7,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,006,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNC shares. ValuEngine raised GNC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GNC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GNC by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GNC by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GNC by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GNC by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GNC in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

