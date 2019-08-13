Golfcoin (GOLF) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Golfcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golfcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Golfcoin

GOLF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

