Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,718,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 8,039,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 152,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,978 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 216,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.71. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.