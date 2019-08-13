GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.98 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.98 ($0.70), approximately 17,004 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.72).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 million and a PE ratio of 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG)

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

