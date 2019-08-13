Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $14.88. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 2,346 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 962.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $241,000.

