Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,381,000 after acquiring an additional 713,781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $40,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after buying an additional 159,835 shares during the period.

GPK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 172,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.