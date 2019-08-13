GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0658 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $157,225.00 and $13,202.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00269410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.01303096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00095885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,387,977 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.