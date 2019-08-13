Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 267,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $1,293,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,143 shares of company stock worth $128,876 and sold 533,900 shares worth $4,617,307. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,595 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

