Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,784,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 2,169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 241,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,697. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 107,220 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $1,533,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 519,541 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

