Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

GRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gritstone Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

