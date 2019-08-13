GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 808,008 shares.The stock last traded at $14.18 and had previously closed at $14.67.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $6,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.