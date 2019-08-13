GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.50 ($14.30).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on GVC from GBX 887 ($11.59) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

GVC traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 557.40 ($7.28). The company had a trading volume of 3,282,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 614.51. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -45.69.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

