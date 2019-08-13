Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Trimmed by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

NYSE HAE traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $135.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

