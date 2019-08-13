Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $170.80

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 516000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.31).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.39 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

