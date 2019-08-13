Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

