Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

