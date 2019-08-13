Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,115 at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HL. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) target price (up previously from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.11 ($23.86).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.08) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,019.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 31.70 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

