Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HROW. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Harrow Health stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

