Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 245 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (down from GBX 240 ($3.14)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.79 ($2.75).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 185.40 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 937,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.