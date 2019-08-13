Hawkins, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.05 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWKN. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

