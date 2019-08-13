HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We utilize a discounted cash flow (DCF)-driven analysis approach to value Repligen shares. Our assessment yields an enterprise value of roughly $5.5B. We utilize a roughly 7.5% discount rate (vs. the previous 9%) and 26% effective tax rate. This yields a market value of the firm of $5.7B, assuming roughly $527M in cash as of mid-2020, which reflects the proceeds from the $287.5M convertible note offering completed in July 2019. Given the projected 52M shares outstanding as of mid-2020, this yields a price objective of roughly $110 per share.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. 5,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10. Repligen has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Repligen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

