HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $300M. This includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $310M for FC2 and TADFIN, excluding $10M debt and using a 15% discount rate, 0% terminal growth rate and 80% probability of success for TADFIN. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of FC2 or TADFIN to achieve commercial success due to reimbursement, penetration rate, and/or competition; (2) failure of TADFIN to obtain regulatory approval; (3) failure of other pipeline candidates; and (4) potential dilution risk.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

VERU opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.37. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $152,400. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

