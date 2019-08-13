Head to Head Review: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus Change Healthcare (OTCMKTS:CHNG)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 5.75% 85.13% 7.90% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.97 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DATATRAK International and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 1 15 0 2.94

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $19.04, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Change Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

